THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Superman — A Beautiful James Gunn Mess. “Not to worry dear viewer, because the Drinker is back to bring order out of chaos, restore balance to a world gone mad and pronounce the final verdict on James Gun’s Superman by James Gun. And damn, man, what a delightfully optimistic, frustratingly flawed, and thoroughly weird movie this turned out to be.”
