DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Sunny Hostin Says CBP, ICE Deserve Violent ‘Reckoning’ Coming for Them.

Disney and ABC News seem to be fine with their hosts promoting violence and attempts to kill federal law enforcement officers. During Friday’s episode of The View, staunchly racist Sunny Hostin responded to the recent attempt to kill Customs and Border Protection agents in McAllen, Texas by suggesting they had it coming because they wear masks. She also proclaimed that a “reckoning” was coming for them.

Upon hearing the story, Hostin immediately launched into seemingly suggesting that the agents deserved it because they wear masks:

If they would do their jobs the way that I think they should be doing their jobs, which is unmasked without disappearing people from the streets, I don’t think that the public would feel as endangered. Because if someone approaches my loved one who is undocumented with a mask, how do I know that they’re actual law enforcement and how do I know they work for ICE? So, that’s one thing I’ll say.

The threat seemed to solidify further when she declared that “in my world, if you mask yourself because you don’t want to be seen…there will be a reckoning for some of the actions that law enforcement, actual law enforcement have done!”