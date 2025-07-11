MUCH MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE:
Hahaha this is a real ad being run on TVs in Los Angeles
Watch "We're Not the Crazy Ones" pic.twitter.com/g5JxRkinc1
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 11, 2025
MUCH MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE:
Hahaha this is a real ad being run on TVs in Los Angeles
Watch "We're Not the Crazy Ones" pic.twitter.com/g5JxRkinc1
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 11, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.