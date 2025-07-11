MORE NUKES IS GOOD NUKES: Japan’s Yoroi Reactor Ushers In a New Era of Micro-Nuclear Power. “Japan has quietly taken a radical step in nuclear energy innovation with the deployment of the Yoroi Reactor — a compact, self-contained nuclear power unit designed to operate autonomously in remote or disaster-prone regions. Unlike conventional reactors, Yoroi requires no towers, no operating crew, and no on-site refueling for up to a decade.”