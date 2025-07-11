VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT, NEW YORKERS: Zohran Mamdani’s Father’s Remark About Suicide Bombers Comes Under Scrutiny.

Mahmood Mamdani, the father of New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, is facing scrutiny online over his alleged statement in a 2004 book that suicide bombing as a tactic shouldn’t be “stigmatized as a mark of barbarism.” Newsweek contacted Mahmood Mamdani and Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral election campaign for comment on Friday via email outside regular office hours. Why It Matters In June, Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic mayoral primary. The self-styled democratic socialist’s victory was a major shock among Republicans, with some urging the Trump administration to revoke his citizenship and deport him. Supporters of Mamdani, an American citizen who was born in Uganda, have dismissed the calls as bigoted and Islamophobic. The New York assemblyman is likely to face further scrutiny over his father’s alleged comments.

Well, one would hope so:

We need a federal commission to investigate how people so opposed to American values obtain citizenship, and make recommendations as to what needs to change so that it doesn’t keep happening. https://t.co/DS1VsY4OlY — tedfrank (@tedfrank) July 11, 2025

Far worse though, is this development:

We will never apologize for exposing the truth: Journalists and editors at the New York Times have spent the last few days frantically justifying and apologizing for the publication’s decision to report information that reflects poorly on a Democratic candidate. The Times revealed last week that New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani had falsely identified as “Black or African American” on his application to Columbia. The Gray Lady’s handwringing was instantly overshadowed by a bombshell Free Beacon report on Mamdani’s deplorable affection for the so-called sport of soccer, a revelation even more alarming than his love of communism and Hamas. Soccer is often a “gateway drug” that poisons the minds of impressionable teens, causing them to experiment with other evil enterprises. We do not apologize for bringing this information to the public’s attention.

Okay, now I’m convinced that he’s a Commie: