THEY’VE BEEN ANGRY ABOUT THIS SINCE 1865, AT LEAST:
Weird how @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom tolerated minor slave labor on pot farms then got angry because @realDonaldTrump freed the enslaved children.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 11, 2025
