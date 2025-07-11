PRIORITIES: You Can Get a Job in This Senator’s Office, Unless… “This is a perfect opportunity for a young person who is interested in politics to gain valuable experience and insight into the inner workings of our political process, so apply now! — unless, of course, you’re of the wrong race, gender, or sexual orientation.”
