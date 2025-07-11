SPAIN IS PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939 AGAIN: Spanish Prime Minister Compares Netanyahu to Putin as National Court Opens ‘War Crimes’ Investigation Into Israeli Officials.

Spanish Prime Minister Assails Israel: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unleashed a tirade against Israel during a speech to parliament, accusing the country of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and calling on the European Union to suspend its cooperation agreement with the Jewish state. “No one that tramples on the EU’s founding principles — or that uses hunger and war to annihilate a legitimate state — can be a partner of the European Union,” he said on July 10. Sanchez also compared the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Spanish Court Investigates Israeli Officials: Sanchez’s statements came days after Spain’s national court launched a criminal investigation into Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, and several other senior Israeli military officials, over the IDF’s June 9 interdiction of the sailboat, the Madleen. The 12 activists on board, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and French Palestinian activist Rima Hassan, attempted to breach the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza, whose purpose, according to Katz, is primarily to “prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas.” The case, which was filed by Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio and the Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause, alleged that the interception and brief detention of the activists constituted “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”