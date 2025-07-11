KRUISER: Dems’ Perverse Deification of Government on Full Display After Texas Floods. “There are religious and faithful Democrats out there, they just aren’t running the party. That’s pretty much the recurring theme for all that ails the Dems. The party elites are not just out of touch with Dems in flyover country, they tend to be out of touch with reality.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.