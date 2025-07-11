HOW IT STARTED: In Adam Carolla’s epic rant from a hotel room on January 8th as the Pacific Palisades Fire was rampaging through Los Angeles, he predicted:

You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom, and now you fucking get what you get. now that your house is on fire. So here’s what’s going to happen. All these people who are deep blue Democrats are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they’re going to get the 28 year old bitch from the Coastal Commission telling them to go f*** off and then they’re going to vote for Trump or whoever’s Trumpian next. When they start getting the regulation, they’re going to go nuts. And when they start running into the bureaucracy and the red tape, they’re going to start going nuts and they’re going to vote for Rick Caruso next time.

A month later, Gavin Newsom all but confirmed Carolla:

He's such a poor leader. https://t.co/MQag62kNnk — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 9, 2025

And here we go:

Looks like everyone who said they were gonna let it burn just so they could put Sec. 8 housing there was right. https://t.co/QPIXkHgIgC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 11, 2025

Gooder, and even more harder, California.