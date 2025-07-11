OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Voters asked the main achievements of Starmer’s first year, answer: ‘Nothing.’

It’s a year since Keir Starmer and Labour were elected to govern the UK. Much of what was said at the time now has a hollow, even laughable ring, whether it be Starmer’s own statement in Downing Street that he would lead a “government of service” which would “tread more lightly on your lives”, or the view of Andrew Marr, one of Britain’s top political commentators, that “for the first time in many of our lives Britain looks like a haven of peace and stability”. More disturbingly, Caitlin Moran, a top Times writer, wrote that “Starmer has turbo-charged my arousal levels. I feel fruity.” One moves on with a shudder and notes what is now obvious to all, that Starmer himself had no real governing philosophy. He won a freak election victory on a third of the vote, but no real consent to do anything much economically or politically. So once voters started to read what sort of man he really was – which they did in August last year as he cracked down on free expression while at the same time taking free gifts from millionaires – he suffered a crisis of confidence from which he has not recovered and is very unlikely to. A pollster this weekend asked voters what they considered the main achievements of Starmer’s first year. The resultant word cloud contained one giant word – “Nothing”. In truth, Labour seem to have genuinely believed that all they had to do was replace the Conservatives, and all would be well again. That’s why they have made such a mess.

When asked in a press conference near the end of his time in office what his administration’s most important accomplishment was, Calvin Coolidge was quoted as replying, “I think it would have to be, minding our own business.”

Starmer’s attitude has been interfering with the business of many of citizens, not least of which, arresting them for writing angry tweets: The punishment of Lucy Connolly.

‘Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care …. I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist so be it.’ After this rash and ugly tweet, she took the dog out for a walk, mulled it over and later deleted her message. But the post had been screenshotted, and soon she had been arrested for stirring up racial hatred. ‘Whatever I’d done, [the] police made it quite clear I was going down for this’, she says, ‘their intention was always to hammer me’. So it proves. She received only a perfunctory psychiatric evaluation, where she was not even asked about the loss of her child. After she expressed reasonable concerns about illegal immigration in a police interview, the CPS issued a misleading statement that Lucy ‘told officers she did not like immigrants’. Several legal professionals consider her 31-month sentence inordinately harsh, and we have learned about the effect her imprisonment is having on her family. In the absence of her mother, her daughter has started having behavioural issues at school. Her husband, Ray, who is ill, does his best, but is no substitute for Lucy.

Flashback: The moment a Met Police officer tells Jewish woman that swastikas ‘need to be taken into context’ — after she complained about the Nazi symbol being used in pro-Palestine march banners in London.

And there was the couple arrested for becoming quite cross with their epileptic child’s teachers on WhatsApp: U.K. Parents Arrested for School Criticism on Private Social Media.