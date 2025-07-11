CHRISTIAN TOTO: Gunn’s Superman Grounds High-Flying Hero.

James Gunn summons that iconic “Superman” score for his DC Comics do-over.

He needn’t have bothered.

There’s little Gunn brings to the DC Comics reboot that demands John Williams’ golden touch. Gunn’s “Superman” is frantic and eager to please, a lackluster story made smaller by forgettable banter.

It’s good to see the aw, shucks Man of Steel again, but Gunn can’t escape the shadow of Christopher Reeve’s 1978 classic.

To be blunt, Gunn and co. never come close.

* * * * * * * *

Gunn’s penchant for subversive comic book takes is mostly missing here. His approach is earnest and sweet to a fault. It still lacks the Man of Steel’s essential depth. This isn’t your ordinary hero. He’s the strongest character around, an eternal Boy Scout who captures his homeland’s core values.

Truth, justice and … eh, you know a Hollywood movie won’t go near that tag line, right?