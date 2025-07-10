HOW IT STARTED:
California is the true freedom state.
Protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Small men in big offices.
Freedom is who we are – anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything here. pic.twitter.com/3WZMd29xTf
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 7, 2023
How It’s Going:
California residents who launched fireworks for the 4th of July have tickets coming in the mail, thanks to police drones that were taking note.
One resident, for example, racked up $100,000 in fines last summer due to the illegal use of fireworks.
"If you think you got away… pic.twitter.com/3md6xP3qSz
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2025