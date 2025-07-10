AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Former White House Doctor Denies Ever Knowing A "Joe Biden" https://t.co/YGpoiKOGZG pic.twitter.com/ImfkPMvIue
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 9, 2025
In accordance with the prophecy:
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Former White House Doctor Denies Ever Knowing A "Joe Biden" https://t.co/YGpoiKOGZG pic.twitter.com/ImfkPMvIue
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 9, 2025
In accordance with the prophecy:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.