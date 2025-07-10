HIS PATIENCE IS FINALLY RUNNING THIN: Trump opens door to Senate sanctions bill as frustrations with Moscow grow. “Trump, impatient with Putin’s unwillingness to entertain even a temporary ceasefire, has grown warmer towards the idea of a sanctions bill which has encouraged the Senate to act. After previously calling the bill ‘very harsh,’ Trump now says that he is now ‘looking at’ the measure ‘very strongly.'”
