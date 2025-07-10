WHY ARE DEMOCRAT MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF VIOLENCE?
An interesting pattern.
Here are the 10 U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates and the last time each had a Republican mayor:
1. St. Louis, MO – 1949
2. Baltimore, MD – 1967
3. New Orleans, LA – 1872 👀
4. Detroit, MI – 1962
5. Cleveland, OH – 1989
6. Memphis, TN – 1967
7.…
In the “Show more” section:
7. Las Vegas, NV – 1975
8. Kansas City, MO – 1991
9. Newark, NJ – 1953
10. Chicago, IL – 1931
Bad policies destroy great cities. If the leadership doesn’t change, you have 3 choices:
•Change the policies
•Change the city you live in
•Accept the consequences
But choose—because doing nothing is a decision too.
As Jay Nordlinger once wrote about Detroit, “If people are voting a certain way — maybe it’s because they want to. Maybe they know full well what they’re doing. Sometimes you have to take no — such as ‘no to Republicanism’ — for an answer.”