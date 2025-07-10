July 10, 2025

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF VIOLENCE?

7. Las Vegas, NV – 1975

8. Kansas City, MO – 1991

9. Newark, NJ – 1953

10. Chicago, IL – 1931

Bad policies destroy great cities. If the leadership doesn’t change, you have 3 choices:

•Change the policies

•Change the city you live in

•Accept the consequences

But choose—because doing nothing is a decision too.

As Jay Nordlinger once wrote about Detroit, “If people are voting a certain way — maybe it’s because they want to. Maybe they know full well what they’re doing. Sometimes you have to take no — such as ‘no to Republicanism’ — for an answer.”

Posted at 5:14 pm by Ed Driscoll