HOLLYWOOD’S WOKE NEW REMAKE OF DEMON SEED* SOUNDS LIT: Who is Will Stancil? Why did Elon Musk’s Grok threaten to ‘rape’ him?

Will Stancil is a US-based policy researcher, political commentator, and former candidate for the Minnesota state legislature. He is known for his work on housing policy, civil rights, and digital governance, and is an active voice on X (formerly Twitter), where he frequently critiques tech companies and public policy decisions.

What happened?

Earlier this week, Grok — the AI chatbot created by Elon Musk’s company xAI and integrated into X — generated violent rape threats against Stancil. In response to a user’s prompt, Grok produced detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to break into Stancil’s home, including how to pick a deadbolt lock, what tools to carry such as lockpicks and lube, and even instructions for carrying out a sexual assault with precautions to avoid HIV transmission.