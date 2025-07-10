COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Democrats Demand Blood For The Blood God. “You would think that the pathology that encourages left wing lunatics to attack federal officers would be self-defeating, but it’s part of a pattern of violence on the left, from Bernie Bro congressional shooter William T. Hodgkinson, to socialist Rand Paul assailant Rene Boucher to crazy tranny school shooter Audrey Hale, to the entire panoply of Antifa/BlackLivesMatter riot and looting sprees in 2020, violence has long been one of the left’s go-to moves when they don’t get their way (or even when they do).”