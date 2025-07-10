July 10, 2025

OLD AND BUSTED: “Don’t Be Evil.”

The New Hotness? Evil:

In the early 2000s, Blogspot, which Google had then only recently acquired, was a great platform to get started on; the original version of Instapundit was on Blogspot, which encouraged both Steve and I to launch our first blogs there. It took only a few minutes to get a new blog uploaded, and then it was off to the races. But any blog that’s remotely controversial is runs the risk of angering Google’s rapacious censorship department, and then it’s down the memory hole.

Posted at 1:22 pm by Ed Driscoll