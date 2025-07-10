OLD AND BUSTED: “Don’t Be Evil.”

The New Hotness? Evil:

@Google: It Is Time to Restore

a Blog — and its 14,000 Posts —

That You Have Harbored Without

Problems for Over Two Decades 1/2

It has now been two weeks, @Blogger (not "a few days"), since you unceremoniously locked, banned, removed, and cancelled the blog No Pasarán,… pic.twitter.com/Q9RT21KwCK — ¡No Pasarán! (@nopasa) June 11, 2025

In the early 2000s, Blogspot, which Google had then only recently acquired, was a great platform to get started on; the original version of Instapundit was on Blogspot, which encouraged both Steve and I to launch our first blogs there. It took only a few minutes to get a new blog uploaded, and then it was off to the races. But any blog that’s remotely controversial is runs the risk of angering Google’s rapacious censorship department, and then it’s down the memory hole.