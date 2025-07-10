KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Loony Left Would Be Protesting Something Even if Kamala Had Won. “Whenever they get what they say that they want, it’s only a reason to pause for a moment to figure out what they want next. As we’ve seen all to often with them, they feel that merely wanting something is justification for any aberrant or violent behavior.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.