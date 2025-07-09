INSURRECTION, STRAIGHT UP: Saboteurs Busted for Spiking Tires of LA ICE Vehicles. But Wait, What About Those Bags? “Four saboteurs arrested by Border Patrol for spiking their tires while on an immigration operation on Tuesday have been identified. And, you could say, they left their seeming benefactor, a government-subsidized NGO, holding the bag.”
