THEN DON’T COME HERE ILLEGALLY: Families and immigrant detainees allege ‘horrible’ conditions at ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’

Vladimir Miranda, a migrant from Cuba who has been at the facility since Sunday, said that “right now the generators apparently can’t cope and the electricity is going out,” he told Telemundo 51 via telephone call. When the electricity goes out there’s no water and the phones and air conditioners don’t work, “and we’re here sweating” profusely, Miranda said in his native Spanish.

His girlfriend, Eveling Ortiz told NBC 6 that Miranda crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and, like many Cuban migrants, was given the I-220A form that documents that a migrant has been released into the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“He had the final hearing two weeks ago,” she said.

But days later, Miranda, 32, was detained by immigration officials at his job in Orlando and moved to the Everglades facility.

“The conditions they’re going through, they’re horrible,” Ortiz alleged. “They don’t have water, they can’t use the bathroom properly. They’re not taking a bath.”