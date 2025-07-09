ONE OF THESE DAYS, TRUMP WILL RUN OUT OF PATIENCE WITH THIS GUY: Russia launches record drone attack on Ukraine, hours after Trump criticizes Putin.

The massive aerial assault involved 728 drones and 13 missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said, eclipsing the previous record number of 539 drones, set on July 4, by hundreds – but it was largely repelled, with the damage limited.

One civilian in the western Ukrainian district of Khmelnytskyi sufffered fatal injuries from debris from a Shahed drone, local authorities said.

“This is a demonstrative attack, and it comes at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and cease fire, but Russia rejects everything,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.