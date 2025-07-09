K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Get your own soapbox.

A music teacher in a Maine elementary school, Marissa McCue Armitage has decided to teach about controversial topics, she writes in Education Week. She knows some parents don’t want their kids hearing about settlers stealing Indian land at Thanksgiving, the dangers of climate change, challenging gender norms or the horrors of slavery. But, after attending DEI workshops, she’s decided to “cover the hard stuff.”

Yes, she teaches music. Or that’s what she’s paid to teach.