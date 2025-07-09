GREAT MOMENTS IN MULTICULTURAL SENSITIVITIES: Host Dishes on Kamala Interview That Was So Bad He Refused to Air It, Fearing He’d Be Blamed for Her Loss.

My RedState colleague Bonchie provided more detail on the lost interview, which The New York Times briefly touched on in an interview with [Muslim influencer Kareem Rahma] exactly one day before the election. And …

It was a mess.

She refused to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Harris initially was to be “taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes.”

She mixed it up once the interview began, taking a stand on “bacon as a spice.”

When that was visibly upsetting to the Muslim host, she pivoted again to declaring her love of anchovies on pizza.

At one point, Rahma paused the interview and begged Harris’s team to switch back to the airplane topic, noting the bacon take was a dumb suggestion and the anchovies may have been worse.

He eventually concluded the interview, saying with an uncomfortable laugh, “Well. I’m 100 percent unsure on both of those.”

The Harris campaign requested a reshoot of the segment, but Rahma declined. And he never published the material he already had on file.

Bonchie had the most precise analysis of what had happened. How Kamala could have fumbled such an easy interview.

“She’s a cyborg,” he wrote. “Harris was pieced together by scientists using bolts and duct tape. If she wasn’t, she’d have been able to have a normal discussion like a human being about something not deeply offensive to the person interviewing her.”