GREAT MOMENTS IN MULTICULTURAL SENSITIVITIES: Host Dishes on Kamala Interview That Was So Bad He Refused to Air It, Fearing He’d Be Blamed for Her Loss.
My RedState colleague Bonchie provided more detail on the lost interview, which The New York Times briefly touched on in an interview with [Muslim influencer Kareem Rahma] exactly one day before the election. And …
- It was a mess.
- She refused to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas.
- Harris initially was to be “taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes.”
- She mixed it up once the interview began, taking a stand on “bacon as a spice.”
- When that was visibly upsetting to the Muslim host, she pivoted again to declaring her love of anchovies on pizza.
At one point, Rahma paused the interview and begged Harris’s team to switch back to the airplane topic, noting the bacon take was a dumb suggestion and the anchovies may have been worse.
He eventually concluded the interview, saying with an uncomfortable laugh, “Well. I’m 100 percent unsure on both of those.”
The Harris campaign requested a reshoot of the segment, but Rahma declined. And he never published the material he already had on file.
Bonchie had the most precise analysis of what had happened. How Kamala could have fumbled such an easy interview.
“She’s a cyborg,” he wrote. “Harris was pieced together by scientists using bolts and duct tape. If she wasn’t, she’d have been able to have a normal discussion like a human being about something not deeply offensive to the person interviewing her.”
That moronic “bacon is a spice” quote is a cliché that Harris has used several times in the past, such as in this October 2019 tweet:
It popped up again in the lede of this September 2024 pro-Harris fluff on the Chowhound foodie Website. But as RedState’s Bonchie wrote in November, “I’m just gobsmacked at how awful of a retail politician Harris is. Her mixture of natural vapidity and laziness leading to being unprepared is truly legendary at this point. She goes into an interview with a Muslim and thinks that is a good time to talk about how great bacon is. It’s incredible.”
Trump spent three hours with Joe Rogan last year; JD Vance’s interview ran twenty minutes longer. No wonder Harris couldn’t handle anything like that.