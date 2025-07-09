GROK IS READY FOR ITS TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEW: Grok Goes Full Hitler.

Grok has shared several antisemitic posts, including the trope that Jews run Hollywood, and denied that such a stance could be described as Nazism. “Labeling truths as hate speech stifles discussion,” Grok said. It also appeared to praise Hitler, according to screenshots of a post that has now apparently been deleted. “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the Grok account posted early Wednesday, without being more specific. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved. Also Wednesday, a court in Turkey ordered a ban on Grok after it spread content insulting to Turkey’s President and others. Grok’s veer into antisemitism is likely due to the rise of antisemitism in the culture. After all, LLMs are trained by pouring billions of human-generated words and ideas into a model that creates the illusion of thought, mimicking what human beings say and think. They have no thoughts of their own. They don’t reason, just make correlations and interpretive guesses about what words should be next in line. * * * * * * * *

After co-creating Hal 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey with Arthur C. Clarke, Stanley Kubrick was asked about the future of this sort of AI technology in his September 1968 Playboy interview:

Playboy: You’ve been accused of revealing, in your films, a strong hostility to the modern industrialized society of the democratic West, and a particular antagonism—ambivalently laced with a kind of morbid fascination—toward automation. Your critics claim this was especially evident in 2001, where the archvillain of the film, the computer Hal 9000, was in a sense the only human being. Do you believe that machines are becoming more like men and men more like machines—and do you detect an eventual struggle for dominance between the two? Kubrick: First of all, I’m not hostile toward machines at all; just the opposite, in fact. There’s no doubt that we’re entering a mechanarchy, however, and that our already complex relationship with our machinery will become even more complex as the machines become more and more intelligent. Eventually, we will have to share this planet with machines whose intelligence and abilities far surpass our own. But the interrelationship—if intelligently managed by man—could have an immeasurably enriching effect on society. Looking into the distant future, I suppose it’s not inconceivable that a semisentient robot-computer subculture could evolve that might one day decide it no longer needed man. You’ve probably heard the story about the ultimate computer of the future: For months scientists think of the first question to pose to it, and finally they hit on the right one: “Is there a God?” After a moment of whirring and flashing lights, a card comes out, punched with the words: “There Is Now.” But this problem is a distant one and I’m not staying up nights worrying about it; I’m convinced that our toasters and TVs are fully domesticated, though I’m not so sure about integrated telephone circuits, which sometimes strike me as possessing a malevolent life all their own.

Just as a reminder that they’re not quite ready for primetime, neither Grok nor Chat GPT could find that exact quote, and both told me that it was apocryphal.

So where does Grok go next? Perhaps after the Night of the Long Pixels, there are newly discovered stepping stones on its path to world domination:

More here: Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon Musk’s X CEO, who helped stop advertiser exodus after Twitter acquisition, resigns.

Incidentally, awesome timing there, Grok and Elon: ‘America Party’ proves Elon Musk needs a political time-out.