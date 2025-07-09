WHATEVER HAPPENED TO NONPROLIFERATION? Russia ‘Ready to Assist Tehran in Refilling’ Uranium Stockpiles, Foreign Minister Says.

Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday said that his country is prepared to help Iran replenish its uranium stockpiles, offering Tehran a path to a rebuilt nuclear program in the wake of the U.S. and Israeli campaign to prevent the Islamic Republic from building a bomb.

“Moscow is ready to assist Tehran in refilling its depleted uranium stocks,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly said during a meeting with BRICS member nations in Brazil.

“Russia has technological solutions for uranium depletion and is ready to work with Iran in this field,” Lavrov said in remarks published by Iran’s state-controlled media. “We have technological capacities and we are ready to offer them, taking the excess of overly enriched uranium and returning the power-generation-grade uranium to the Islamic Republic and its nuclear facilities.”

The U.S. and Israeli air campaign destroyed Tehran’s top nuclear sites, including the mountain bunker at Fordow that stored much of the country’s uranium. Russia’s offer to replace the uranium could lay the groundwork for Iran to restart its weapons work.