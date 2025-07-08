ROGER SIMON: Separated at Birth: Musk, Tucker and TikTok ‘Influencers.’

It might seem unfair to link such mega-celebrities as Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson with young women hawking skimpy bikinis on TikTok, but they all share a desperate need for attention. It’s kind of a modern, online egomania—”Attention Seekers Unite!”

In fact, as recent events have shown, Musk and Carlson are right up there on that “attention must be paid” scale, putting most TikTok ‘influencers’ to shame.

Elon has announced a new political party for the unrepresented masses of our country, presumably led by him, with the not terribly original name “America.” (Ironically, the late Abbie Hoffman named his son “America.”) Such luminaries as Mark Cuban and Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci have not surprisingly signed on. Musk sent out a tweet (can we still call it that?) asking his followers to choose a location for their first rendezvous, Mars not yet being available. That would come year three on Musk Time.

Meanwhile, the supposedly intrepid Tucker has interviewed the president of Iran. . He’s keeping us apprised of the truth about our enemies, with the not so subtle undertone that we may be in error. Vladimir Putin was not enough

Neither of these men are about to go off in the woods and meditate for a year—no matter what they tell us or pretences they may have. They are about as “in your face” as one can get—media critters.