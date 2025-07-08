AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Man Wants However Many Deportations Are Needed For Him To No Longer Have To Press 1 For English https://t.co/XFY5sxiinU pic.twitter.com/V0LuSvAYmI
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 8, 2025
