HE ISN’T WRONG: Trump calls Staff Gen. Milley ‘idiot’ for leaving military equipment in Afghanistan during withdrawal.

Trump, who historically has pushed to recover billions of dollars’ worth of equipment US troops left in Afghanistan, said that Milley argued at the time it was cheaper to leave the equipment there.

“That’s when I knew he was an idiot,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. “Didn’t take long to figure that one out. But they left all that equipment. But they left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment, in my opinion, in the history of our country. Not that we got out. We should have not been there, but that we got out the way we got out with great embarrassment and death.”

Milley, who is now retired, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.