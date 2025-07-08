HE SAYS THAT LIKE IT ISN’T BEAUTIFUL: Trump Megabill Will Supersize ICE’s Mass-Deportation Push. “Overall, the law provides $170 billion in new funding for immigration and border enforcement. A substantial $46.5 billion will go toward completing Trump’s beloved border wall. But since border crossings have dropped to very low levels this year, the administration’s more immediate priority will be supercharging ICE’s mass-deportation initiative aimed at immigrants already in the country. The megabill makes ICE the largest federal law-enforcement agency by far and channels $14 billion in new money to local law-enforcement agencies that cooperate with its work — some very serious dollars for often cash-strapped police departments.”