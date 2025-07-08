LEAKED MEMOS: Harris warned to distance herself from Biden and go on Joe Rogan podcast.

In a series of memos from Maria Comella, a Republican political strategist who has advised Democrats including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Comella told Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon that the then-vice president was not providing voters with a “reason” to cast a ballot for her.

Comella also advised Harris to acknowledge how Democrats had missed “the mark” on the economy and inflation, border security, the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and public safety, and climate policies, such as Biden’s electric vehicles mandate, during her sit-down interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier and more broadly on the campaign trail.

“Create clear daylight/differentiation between a Harris and Biden administration,” she wrote. “Acknowledge where the Democratic Party hasn’t gotten it right — a willingness to not just work with the other side, but call out your own party when necessary. Meet the moment by contrasting the stakes on the issues.”

Comella also encouraged Harris to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast and not underscore the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol during her closing argument address at the Ellipse.

“Be prepared to play,” she wrote of Rogan. “While he won’t be aggressive, he will be looking for authenticity and it’s an opportunity to differentiate in style.”