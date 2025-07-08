CHANGE: “School Discipline Makes a Comeback.” Unlike the Obama and Biden Administrations, the Trump Administration is allowing schools to remove disruptive students from the classroom. Thank God (and the Donald). The rest of the students will finally be able to learn. To its everlasting shame, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights contributed to the ridiculous educational fad that held punishing students is racist. It issued an utterly moronic report on the subject in 2019. I was never so p-ssed off in my life.