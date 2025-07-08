DECOUPLING: Trump admin to ban China from buying US farmland. “The policy is part of a wider multi-agency approach to protect America’s farmland, foods, as well as other critical infrastructure from Chinese influence. ‘American agriculture is not just about feeding our families, but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research, and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us,’ Rollins added during the press conference.”