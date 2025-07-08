WHEN THE LEDE DOESN’T MATCH THE HEADLINE: “Hondurans, Nicaraguans in Nevada to lose temporary protective status,” screams the Las Vegas Review-Journal headline, only for the reader to be told:

Hundreds of Nevada residents from Honduras and Nicaragua who have been shielded from deportation for a quarter-century are set to lose their temporary protection after the Trump administration announced Monday that it was revoking their legal status.

President Reagan famously said that “a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.” Similarly, only in lefty-speak is “temporary protection” meant to last a quarter of a century.