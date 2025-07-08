NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Biden’s Team Scolded Reporters, Changed His Number After They Called Personal Cellphone: Report.

According to the book, [NYT White House correspondent Tyler Pager, the co-author of the upcoming 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America] obtained Biden’s personal number and called him directly on March 25, and the former president picked up.

Notice that the Times couldn’t be bothered to report this detail when it occurred, lest it alter the dynamic of the race, during the period when the Biden “Politburo” was still attempting some variation of the 2020 basement campaign to get the (p)resident across the finish line once again. And notice that as always throughout his four years in office, the figurehead of a president never pushed back against or fired a staffer who overrode him.