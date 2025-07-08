CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: New concealed carry burdens heaped on law-abiding Coloradans.

A state law in effect as of July 1 layers on new education and training burdens for obtaining and renewing permits for the carrying of a concealed handgun in Colorado, this despite data suggesting permit holders are already an exceptionally responsible and law-abiding group.

House Bill 24-1174 passed along party lines in the Democrat-controlled legislature last year, and among other things significantly expands classroom training requirements to obtain a concealed handgun permit (CHP), to include a live-fire exercise and a written exam, with instructors “verified” by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The bill additionally requires a “refresher” class for the renewal of a permit, which includes the exam and live-fire mandates. Nowhere does the bill cite evidence of any issues arising from previous requirements, nor of CHP holders as committing acts of gun violence.

This is on top of the fingerprint-based background check already long required by law.

The in-person course, among other things, covers firearm handling, shooting and storage, as well as state laws on self-defense and purchasing, owning, or transporting a firearm. The course can be broken up into hourly increments if necessary.

Colorado concealed carry permits are valid for five years, and a CHP holder may renew their permit up to 120 days before expiration.

Despite a growing hostility towards CHP holders by the legislature and anti-gun rights groups, Colorado continues to see an uptick in concealed carry permits.