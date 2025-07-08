Will John Brennan face the music? JustTheNews published a long take on the recent Ratcliffe report about the Biden-era’s weaponization of the intelligence community, and in particular John Brennan’s potential criminal liability for lying to Congress:

“[Matt] Gaetz had questioned Brennan during a House Judiciary Committee closed-door interview in May 2023, where Brennan had denied playing any role in pushing the dossier into the ICA. […] The Steele Dossier went from being the centerpiece of FISA warrants, the centerpiece of investigations, to now being something so soiled and so tainted as an abuse of intelligence that everyone wants to claim it was someone else who put the Steele Dossier in this critical assessment regarding Russian election interference,” Gaetz said Monday. “CIA Director John Ratcliffe has now said that in fact it was Brennan who made an adjudicatory call that this would be included.”

Lying to Congress can be a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, which forbids making false statements to the federal government, including Congress. Unlike perjury, it is not limited to statements made under oath, but the statement must be “materially false” and made knowingly and willfully.

Kash, are you listening?