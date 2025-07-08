HOLLYWOOD, INTERRUPTED: Superman Actor Calls MAGA ‘Not American’ For Enforcing Borders.

Sean Gunn on the MAGA backlash to Superman being called an immigrant: "People who say no to immigrants are against the American way." pic.twitter.com/XgivaD34PE

A smirking Variety scribe asked Sean Gunn about “MAGA’s” reaction to the suddenly political “Superman” reboot. The actor grinned through his response.

“It is exactly what the movie is about … we support our people. We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant and yes, the people we support in this country are immigrants. If you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say, ‘no,’ to immigrants are against the American way. They’re against what the American dream is all about,” Sean Gunn said.

“Truth, justice and the American way,” the unnamed reporter ironically added, quoting the Superman line that Hollywood loves to bury.

Gunn and the reporter are doing what the Left always does. They pretend there’s no difference between legal and illegal immigration. They also ignore the fact that an American can’t just waltz into most countries and immediately gain the rights and privileges afforded to that land’s citizenry.

Either way, Sean Gunn could have diffused the controversy. He might have restated his brother’s comments or simply reframed that messaging in a more welcoming manner.