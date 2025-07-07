MEET THE FIRST COMMUNIST TO SUDDENLY HATE CENTRAL PLANNING: LA Mayor Karen Bass confronts heavily armed federal agents on apparent immigration sweep through park: ‘Outrageous and un-American.’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confronted a group of heavily armed federal agents conducting an apparent immigration sweep at a local park on Monday, demanding law enforcement leave the greenspace.

Officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and the military units deployed by President Trump arrived at MacArthur Park in force, with the agents seen carrying rifles and traveling across the grounds on foot, horseback and in armored vehicles.

Bass, who was due to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the morning, showed up in the middle of the operation to yell at the agents to get out of the park, slamming the demonstration as a “political stunt.”

“They need to leave and they need to leave right now!” Bass yelled after getting off the phone with someone coordinating the officers.

“What I saw in the park today looked like a city under siege,” she told reporters following the confrontation. “It’s outrageous and un-American to have armed vehicles in our American parks.”