DEFINING GENIUS DOWN: You’re a genius! You’re a genius! You’re a genius! “It’s good to see student’s potential, not just their problems. What’s not so good is to pretend that everything’s just fine when it’s not. Constantly looking for ways to improve teaching and curriculum? Good. Constantly changing the meaning of words so nobody has to face up to failure? Bad.”
