PRETTY MUCH, YEAH:

“The NWS didn’t issue warnings”

They did.

“They didn’t send out texts to residents.”

They did that too.

“They were understaffed.”

They weren’t.

“It was climate change.”

It happened in 1987 too.

“It’s Trump’s fault!”

It wasn’t.

“Well, we want it to be.”

Yeah, we know.

— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 6, 2025