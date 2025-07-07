DO THE LETTERS F AND O MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU? The New York Times wants your private ChatGPT history — even the parts you’ve deleted. “Soon, lawyers for the Times will start combing through private ChatGPT conversations, shattering the privacy expectations of over 70 million ChatGPT users who never imagined their deleted conversations could be retained for a corporate lawsuit.”
