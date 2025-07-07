I DON’T WANT TO HEAR ANOTHER WORD ABOUT GLENN REYNOLDS’ CARBON FOOTPRINT: Kylie Jenner flew her lavish $73 million private jet to Jeff Bezos’s wedding in Venice and that single trip emitted the same amount of CO2 an average person would if he drove his gasoline car around the world three times.

This meme made the rounds last year at the height of Taylor Swift mania. It’s applicable to everyone who attended the Bezos’ wedding:

Yes, setting Teslas on fire followed by the mass elite’s jet-powered commute to the Bezos wedding signaled the end of the good old days of radical environmentalism.