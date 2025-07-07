HOW IT STARTED: “PolitiFact” declares Zohran Mamdani is not a communist in fact-check of Trump.

—David Rutz, Fox News, June 30th.

How it’s going:

For context, I went into the Wayback Machine to find the deleted posts in Mamdani’s Twitter thread:

I’m sure Mamdani will attempt to play some variation of the left’s “botched joke” get-out-jail free defense, but these things just keep happening to Mamdani. He’s not a witch; no word yet how he much enjoys playing Simon Says.

Related: If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW Bolshevik’ in Old X Post.