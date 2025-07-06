THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP, RACIST:
The desire to preserve one's culture and homeland is only xenophobic when white people are the ones expressing it https://t.co/sAsDAKtYUN
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 6, 2025
