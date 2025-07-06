BIG AND BEAUTIFUL: Eyeing Arctic dominance, Trump bill earmarks $8.6 billion for US Coast Guard icebreakers.

China and Russia have been working together to develop Arctic shipping routes and fortify their defenses. The United States, Canada and Finland last year announced a trilateral partnership called the “ICE Pact” to build a fleet of 70 to 90 ice-breaking ships over the coming decade to “project power” into the polar region and enforce international norms and treaties.

Trump has also repeatedly called for the United States to acquire as many as 40 new icebreakers to enhance national security in the Arctic. Those icebreakers could help companies with logistics and keep open supply lines for potential oil and gas and mineral development in the rugged and frigid region.

Russia has the world’s largest fleet of icebreakers and ice-capable patrol ships with 57, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

China has a far smaller fleet, but is also investing in growing it. The two countries in May pledged to raise cooperation to a new level and “decisively” counter U.S. influence.