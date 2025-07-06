YOU DON’T HAVE TO FALL IN LOVE, YOU JUST HAVE TO FALL IN LINE: Hayes Demands Concerned Democrats Fall In Line Behind Mamdani.

Key to the MSNBC critique of the Republican Party in the Trump Era has been the implication that if Democrats ever nominated an insane person, they would stand on principle and put country over party. On Friday’s edition of All In, Chris Hayes proved that to be a pack of lies as he demanded Democrats who have “said really vile things” about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani fall in line because all Mamdani wants is to make life more affordable.

While most people were having fun with their 4th of July celebrations, Hayes was doing stand-up comedy by pretending Mamdani’s bumper sticker slogans about affordability should be treated the same as his actual policy proposals of high and racially-motivated taxes, rent control, government-run grocery stores, or his history of wanting to seize the means of production[.]