THE LEFT’S SICK RESPONSE TO THE TEXAS FLOODS WILL MAKE YOUR BLOOD BOIL:

When tragedy strikes, you can always count on the left to weaponize heartbreak for political gain. The catastrophic flash floods in central Texas—already the deadliest weather disaster of 2025—have claimed over 50 lives, including 15 children. Families are shattered. A Christian girls’ camp in Kerr County was virtually obliterated, with desperate searches underway for the missing. Yet, as rescue teams work around the clock and communities cling to hope, the left has seized the moment to launch a grotesque smear campaign against Donald Trump and red-state governance. Instead of mourning the dead or supporting the heroic first responders—who have already rescued more than 850 people from the floodwaters—leftists are spinning a narrative that blames Trump-era budget decisions for the devastation.

When Obama took office, the far left declared “We Are All Socialists Now.”

Now with a chance to ding Trump and Texas Gov. Abbott, it’s time for the left to dust off the Katrina playbook and declare “We Are All James Wolcott Now.” Will normies recoil from such an unsympathetic tone? Of course, but the left doesn’t seem to be all that into coalition building at the moment.

UPDATE: Former ABC News employee who blamed GWB for 9/11 blames Trump for Texas flooding: