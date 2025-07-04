JAMES PIERESON: What, to the New York Times, Is the Fourth of July?

The editors and journalists at the New York Times plan to celebrate the Fourth of July with the rest of us. One has to wonder why.

After all, the far-left newspaper has declared, through its sponsorship of the 1619 Project, that July 4 is a bogus holiday and the Declaration of Independence was (and is) a fraud. The real “founding” of the country occurred, not on July 4, 1776, with the separation from Great Britain and the publication of the Declaration, but in 1619 when the first slaves arrived on American shores. While most Americans will celebrate the nation’s independence on July 4, there is little reason for the Times to do so.